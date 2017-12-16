Prince Harry Playboy Era Playing Nude Billiards In Las Vegas Resurfaces In Meghan Markle Stag Party Rumors

Prince Harry once was known as the playboy prince, shocking royal observers and challenging his father Prince Charles with antics such as a visit to Las Vegas where he was photographed nude. Now that Harry is engaged to Meghan Markle, some aren’t convinced that the former playboy can let go of his past without one final bash. And what would be more perfect than a return to Las Vegas for his bachelor party?

Certain very special individuals in Prince Harry’s life may have the power to step in and ban the ginger-haired charmer from mucking up his reputation with a wild stag party. But will he listen?

Can Prince Charles Halt Harry’s Party?

Although Prince Charles may worry about the possibility that Prince Harry will embarrass his royal family by being caught nude again at a bachelor party, it’s not likely that he can control his son. And despite the possibility of being humiliated by his son, Charles views it as important to give Harry freedom, reported the Daily Mail.

“Charles has always been more worried about Harry than William. [But] he has little influence over the boys these days.”

Although Charles continues to control Harry’s and William’s finances to some extent, it’s not just a matter of influence when it comes to the father’s desire to tell his sons what to do or avoid. An insider also told the UK newspaper that Charles believes it is important to allow both Harry and William the “freedom” to make their own decisions in life, even if Charles might think that they’re the wrong ones.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

Charles is seemingly not likely to try to intervene in any unseemly stag party plans that Harry and his buddies may plot. Is the same restraint true of Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle Influences Prince Harry In One Surprising Way — But Will It Affect Stag Party?

When Meghan and Harry first began to date, few thought that it would end in an engagement. The playboy prince was known for dating multiple women. But as the months passed and Harry continued to be spotted with Markle, engagement rumors started to swirl.

Now Meghan and Harry have both been candid about their romance. Beyond their engagement, Markle has shared that they are “really happy and in love.” And spending time with each other has influenced Harry in one special way, pointed out Hello magazine.

“It seems that spending so much time [with Meghan Markle] has had a big impact on Harry.”

In particular, however, it’s not quite what some might think when it comes to how Meghan affects Harry. Instead of his philosophy on life or his career goals, Markle has influenced Harry’s sense of style. He has been seen wearing the same brand of clothes as Meghan. The two also have other common interests beyond fashion brands, such as believing in the importance of philanthropy. But will that be enough to stop Harry’s anticipated bachelor party from going too far?

Prince William, Prince Harry Want One Final ‘Blow-Out’ Bash Before Meghan Markle Wedding Day

If Prince Charles and Meghan Markle can’t influence Harry from staging a public stag party that features embarrassing antics, there’s one more person in Harry’s life who may have the chance. And that’s his big brother Prince William, who allegedly feels that if Harry is going to go wild, it would be best if he avoided a public place for his bachelor party.

Can Prince William or Prince Charles stop Prince Harry from one final bachelor bash before he marries Meghan Markle? Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The UK Daily Star reported that Prince Harry is thought to have desired a Las Vegas stag party. However, Prince William is reportedly doing his best to rein in Harry’s plans. William apparently recalls the around-the-world headlines that Harry made on his infamous Las Vegas trip, and so William wants Harry to have his stag party at a place where the paparazzi are less likely to appear.

“[Instead of a Las Vegas stag party], Prince William is insisting on somewhere more private. Wills does not want a repeat of the infamous Vegas trip where Harry was filmed playing naked billiards.”

While William reportedly does want to avoid Las Vegas, however, he’s up for the challenge of staging a wild bachelor party. The newspaper reported that William and Harry have both vowed to enjoy “one final blow-out” bash before Harry ties the knot with Meghan.

Rather than Las Vegas, there are rumors that Harry’s stag party might take place on Richard Branson’s luxury Caribbean island Necker. Paparazzi are less likely to make it past the security barriers there to film Harry in his birthday suit.

But although William reportedly feels strongly that it’s up to him to prevent Harry from repeating that infamous nude scene in Las Vegas, resorts are trying to tempt Harry with offers to go back there for his stag party. However, an insider quoted by the newspaper revealed that Harry agrees with William about choosing a private place for his bachelor bash.

Rather than lack privacy and time with his pals, Harry reportedly is considering Branson’s island. That choice for his party would avoid a messy scene in Las Vegas. Moreover, Harry has a buddy who could even hold a stag party there for him without problems.

“He knows [Las Vegas] would be a mess and not allow him any privacy or real time with his friends,” explained the source. “Harry is good pals with multi-millionaire Branson’s son Sam.”