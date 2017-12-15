‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Makes A Deal With The Devil, Will It Start A War With Chad DiMera?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) is going to find herself in hot water. Even though Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) strips her of the CEO title and kicks her out of the mansion, she will continue to scheme for control. She ends up making a deal with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). However, could their agreement lead to the fashionista being part of a war with DiMera Enterprises?

As fans recall, Kate offered Gabi a lucrative deal and wanted her company to become part of DiMera Enterprises. However, the Latina needed time to think about it. She worked hard building her business and didn’t want to relinquish control. Kate promised that she would still be the one to make the major decisions. Even with this assurance, Gabi needed time to consider her options.

Days of Our Lives spoilers revealed that after Kate’s offer, Gabi would get another opportunity. Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) approached the fashionista with her own offer. However, it was clear from Gabi’s face that she wasn’t interested in joining Eve’s team. She was definitely suspicious — and for good reason. Eve was up to something, as usual.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on Monday’s episode, Chad will strip Kate of everything DiMera. This includes both professionally and personally. She will be removed as CEO of DiMera Enterprises and will be kicked out of the mansion. Then, on Tuesday, Kate and Eve end up getting into a war over Gabi’s company. That same day, expect Kate and Gabi to make a deal.

However, the original deal was to bring Gabi’s business into the DiMera fold. If Kate is no longer part of the company, then what are the terms of the agreement? Perhaps Chad will still honor the initial offer, which puts Gabi in the driver’s seat and makes her part of DiMera Enterprises. Since the deal was that Gabi would retain the ability to make decisions, she could end up hiring Kate.

It is sneaky and underhanded, but Kate never gives up without a fight. She worked hard to secure her position in the DiMera family business and isn’t going to let it go just because she got fired. However, this could cause problems between Chad and Gabi. The former lovers could end up becoming corporate enemies, which would make a very interesting storyline for Camila Banus’ character.

Days of Our Lives spoilers teased that Kate wanted to bring Gabi under her wing. While the Latina didn’t take her relationship advice, she does look up to her when it comes to business. However, is this really the type of mentor that is best for her? After all, Gabi is a sweet girl that will be taking direction from a ruthless woman. Fans will have to wait and see if this changes Gabi’s personality.

