Tupac Shakur’s Alleged Murder Weapon Disappears

Tupac Shakur was shot on September 7, 1996, after attending the boxing match between Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson. Tupac attended the bout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas with Suge Knight, former CEO of Death Row Records. Tupac was shot with a Glock at a red light at East and Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

The.40 caliber rounds fired from the Glock hit Tupac in the chest, arm and thigh. Six days later, Tupac died from respiratory failure that resulted in a cardiac arrest after his right lung was removed. Tupac died at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

The two-part story by the LA Times in 2002 by Chuck Philips, titled “Who Killed Tupac Shakur?” said that Tupac was shot by a Compton gang member identified as Orlando Anderson, who was a member of the Crips. The alleged shooting was in retaliation for the beating of a gang member by Tupac some hours earlier.

Anderson was allegedly interrogated once by the Las Vegas police before being released. Orlando was later killed in an unrelated gang shooting. The report by Chuck Philips also alleged the involvement of rapper, The Notorious B I.G. in the murder of Tupac.

The investigation also indicted the Las Vegas police department for alleged negligence in their investigation. Philips noted that the police did not believe the fight that occurred at the MGM lobby a few hours before the shooting was connected to the murder, they failed to follow witnesses from Tupac’s entourage and a witness who spotted a white Cadillac. The Head of the investigation, Sgt. Kevin Manning told reporter Cathy Scott of the Las Vegas Sun that the murder “may never be solved” after a year.

However, a recent report by TMZ has revealed that the handgun used to shoot and kill Tupac Shakur was discovered in a Compton backyard 19-years ago, but mysteriously vanished. This information comes from a police document according to the producers of the documentary, Who Killed Tupac?

Bebeto Matthews / AP Images

The report states that a.40 caliber Glock similar to the one allegedly used in shooting Tupac was found in a backyard in 1998 by a citizen. Police records show that it was booked as found property on May 30, 1998. After the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department took over law enforcement of Compton in 2000, 3,800 firearms were transferred to the LASD. The Glock is allegedly included among the transferred firearms.

In 2006, Deputy T. Brennan, while sifting through police records, discovered that the address where the gun was found was the home of the girlfriend of a Crips gang member who had beef with Tupac. After ballistic testing, the results confirmed that the firearm was the one used in killing Tupac.

Strangely, the alleged Glock never made it to Las Vegas, but a federal prosecutor assigned to the case allegedly cited concerns about the potential conspirators and recommended that the gun is turned over. The producers of the A&E series, Who Killed Tupac? allegedly contacted the Las Vegas police department to know the whereabouts of the weapon. The LVPD have could not confirm receiving the alleged murder weapon.