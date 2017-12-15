‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Does JT Make A Play For Phyllis? Billy Thinks That’s His Plan!

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will have trouble getting along. Just like old times, they will continue to spar over the next couple of weeks. On Friday, December 15, Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) breaks up the steps in and ends the argument between the men. Billy drops the spat but notices that J.T. got a little too friendly with Phyllis, which concerns him. He isn’t sure what it means. He tells Phyllis that he wasn’t acting like he’s married to Mackenzie. Billy feels like Hellstrom not only needs to respect his relationship with Phyllis but needs to respect his own marriage, too.

According to Soap Central, Billy and J.T. will probably never get along. They have never seen eye-to-eye. However, if J.T. wants Billy to continue to attack him, a sure-fire way to get under his skin is to make a play for his girlfriend, Phyllis. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy is very protective of their relationship with all the drama that they have faced over the past few years. He won’t allow Mr. Hellstrom to come in and lure Phyllis away from him.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy and Phyllis will be spending Christmas together with the Abbott family, but could this be the beginning of the end? If J.T. sticks around in Genoa City for a while, will he end up hooking up with Phyllis?

Young and the Restless spoilers point out that Billy could be reading too much into J.T.’s behavior. They have never really liked each other, so Billy could be imagining the flirting. However, if Billy believes that J.T. was making a move on Phyllis, he will intervene. Things between them could get really ugly soon.

Billy could easily lose his temper and throw a punch or two at J.T. If that happens, J.T. won’t hold back and let him assault him without fighting back. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that a brawl could be on the way. It’s pretty much a given, if it does happen, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Phyllis will read Billy the riot act.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. probably won’t be around long enough to find love or even participate in a fling. Once he wraps up the Newman investigation, he will return home.

