Lisa Vanderpump Shades Former ‘RHOBH’ Co-Star Brandi Glanville

Lisa Vanderpump just made it quite clear that Brandi Glanville no longer exists in her world.

Earlier this week, ahead of next Tuesday’s premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, Lisa Vanderpump visited E!’s The Daily Pop, where she was asked if she and Brandi Glanville could ever work out their differences.

“Who?” Lisa Vanderpump said in response.

Lisa Vanderpump and Brandi Glanville had a falling out during a previous season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after enjoying a years-long friendship. Since then, Vanderpump has continued to keep her distance from the ex-Bravo star.

While it has been three years since Lisa Vanderpump and Brandi Glanville’s feud exploded, she assured hosts Justin Sylvester and Catt Sadler that she has no plans to reconcile their friendship. Instead, she’s focused on her current friends, her successful businesses, her animal rights efforts, and the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Brandi Glanville starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time role from Season 3 until Season 5. As fans will recall, Glanville was fired from her full-time role on the show due to her heated feuds with her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards, both of who she came to blows with physically.

Although Lisa Vanderpump first shot down the idea of discussing her former friend on The Daily Pop, she ultimately addressed a question from the hosts about why she could work through her conflict with some, but not Brandi Glanville.

“I think she takes it to a whole other level. I don’t want to want to dignify that with an answer,” she said.

During a trip to Amsterdam during a previous episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville infamously slapped Lisa Vanderpump on the cheek. While the slap wasn’t too hard, Vanderpump took major offense to the altercation and has remained estranged from her former friend ever since.

In the years since leaving the Bravo reality series, Brandi Glanville has starred on a number of other reality shows, including Celebrity Big Brother, My Kitchen Rules, and Famously Single.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Camille Grammer, tune into the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, which airs on Bravo TV on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m.