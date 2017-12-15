‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Come Clean About Cheating, Take Lie Detector Tests

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have been fighting to work through their issues on the new season of Marriage Boot Camp, and as the season winds down, the couple is getting more information about what really happened during the time that Javi was deployed with the Air Force.

As many Teen Mom 2 viewers know, Javi Marroquin was deployed, and during the time he was overseas, he and Kailyn Lowry decided to get a divorce. The couple’s marriage had been on the rocks for some time, but when Javi returned from his deployment, that is when the real drama started.

Javi Marroquin came home to rumors that Kailyn Lowry had been cheating on him with multiple people, including a woman. The Teen Mom 2 dad and his estranged wife’s relationship got even worse, and Javi seemingly couldn’t get over the fact that Kail had cheated on him. However, Kailyn had also reportedly heard rumors that Javi had been cheating as well. In this week’s all-new Marriage Boot Camp episode, it seems that the couple may finally be getting the answers to all the infidelity questions throughout their marriage.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, in a brand new sneak peek of the episode, the Teen Mom 2 couple are set to take a lie detector test, and the main question for each of them is about cheating. Javi will be forced to answer the question about whether or not he cheated on Kailyn at all while Lowry will answer if she had more than one sexual partner during the time that Marroquin was deployed. In the past, the MTV reality star has denied allegations of having up to three sexual partners during the time that Javi was away for work.

As Teen Mom 2 fans watch Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s struggles on Marriage Boot Camp, they already know that the pair was not able to work out their issues and save their marriage. They divorced earlier this year and had both moved on. Kail entered a relationship with Chris Lopez, and the pair welcomed their first child together, son Lux, over the summer. However, they are no longer dating. Meanwhile, Javi is currently dating his MTV co-star, Briana DeJesus, and preparing to be deployed yet again.

Teen Mom 2 fans can watch Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin on Marriage Boot Camp Friday nights at 9 p.m. on WeTV.