‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny Puts Will Horton At Ease, Is There Hope For ‘Wilson’ After All?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal another twist in the Will Horton (Chandler Massey) storyline. Even after kissing Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), it seems the amnesiac might give Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) a chance. He is put at ease by his first husband. This is making fans wonder if there is a chance of “Wilson” reuniting.

On Thursday, December 21, Sonny and Will have another encounter. Since the amnesiac returned to Salem, things have not gone well between the two. It is clear that Will Horton doesn’t trust his former flame, despite the two having an epic love story. Fans saw last week that Paul was surprised by a kiss from the young man. After Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) told Sonny about what Paul confided to him, it caused some angry feelings.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Sonny is determined to win back his husband. He broke Paul’s heart and insists that he wants to get back together with Will. However, the character doesn’t remember his own identity, much less his romance with Sonny. Despite their recent interactions being rough, it seems that Sonny might find a way to gain his trust.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Sonny finds a way to put Will Horton at ease. It isn’t revealed just how he does that, but perhaps he stops being so forceful. Watching Will during recent episodes, it seems that the young man responds best when people just back off. The more forced an interaction is, the more it causes him to freak out and want to run away.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days Of Our Lives spoilers revealed that Will and Sonny would kiss. That happened in yesterday’s episode, She Knows reported. Sonny begged the amnesiac to just give the relationship a chance and they could take it slow. That is when he asks Will Horton to move into the Kiriakis mansion. As Chandler Massey’s character noted, moving in together isn’t exactly taking it slow.

Even though Will Horton insists that there is no future as a couple, Sonny is determined to make it happen. However, what will happen to Paul, who is suffering from a broken heart? There is a rumor that a new gay character is headed to Salem. So, instead of a love triangle between three characters, fans could be looking at another man to complicate things even further. Fans will have to keep watching the NBC soap opera to find out how the love triangle will play out.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.