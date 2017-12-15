Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth’s Latest Instagram Update Surprises Fans: Check Out The Video

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have finally shared a new Instagram update with their fans, but the video that they chose to post wasn’t what many of their followers wanted to see. Joy-Anna isn’t in the video at all, so fans who were hoping to see her baby bump or get an update on how her pregnancy is going were left disappointed. However, they did learn something new about the Duggar daughter and her husband.

On Thursday night, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth used their joint Instagram page to give their followers an inside look at a project Austin has been working on. The Counting On couple shared a video that was taken in a large outbuilding where Austin and his brother-in-law, Bobby Ballinger, were welding thick metal pipes together to create a livestock feeder.

“Austin & Bobby hard at work building a hay feeder for the cows. #farmlife #welding #hardworkers,” the video was captioned.

Many of the responses to Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s latest Instagram update seem to be based on the assumptions that the livestock feeder is for cattle owned by the couple and that the outbuilding in the video is located on the same property as their new home. The news that the Counting On stars own cattle surprised a few of their Instagram followers, and they were peppered with questions about this revelation.

“Do y’all have a farm?! That’s so cool!” wrote one fan.

“What kind of cows do you have?” another asked.

Austin Forsyth also received plenty of praise for being a hard worker, with one admirer commenting that “real men work with their hands.” However, some Duggar fans were dissatisfied with the welding video. They begged Austin and his wife to share updates on other topics that they’re more curious about, like Joy-Anna’s pregnancy and the couple’s new house.

“How are you feeling joy? Hope your doing well,” wrote one fan.

“Is the house done???” another asked.

Austin Forsyth flips houses for a living, so it wasn’t surprising that he and Joy-Anna Duggar chose to turn a fixer upper into their future home. As reported by the Daily Mail, the couple couldn’t finish refurbishing their new home before they left for their honeymoon, so they decided to set up residence in the Duggar family’s RV until they could complete enough work on the house to make it livable. Their property is located somewhere near the Duggar family’s abode in Springdale, Arkansas.

So will Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have to find space for a crib in the RV, or will Joy-Anna get to try for a home birth in her new house? According to Mommyish, the Counting On star’s first child is expected to arrive sometime in late February or early March. A Duggar family insider told Radar Online that Joy-Anna and Austin were “close” to completing all their home renovations near the beginning of November, so there’s a good chance that they’ve already settled in and set up their nursery.