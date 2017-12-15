Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce Wedding Date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married on Saturday, May 19 next year, Kensington Palace has announced. On November 27, the royal couple confirmed rumors that they were engaged and said that they would get married in the spring of 2018.

Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement announcement, Kensington Palace released a statement to reveal that the couple, who began dating in the summer of last year, would tie the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May. The wedding date was unspecified at the time. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now revealed their wedding date. It is on the same day as the FA cup final — May 19.

The couple has apparently picked a day in May to get married because of Kate Middleton. She and Prince William are set to welcome their third child in April.

Prince Harry first met Meghan Markle on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend. And after dating her for 16-month, the 33-year-old Prince, who is fifth in line to the British throne, proposed to the American actress in early November. During the couple’s first joint television interview, Meghan Markle revealed that Prince Harry proposed to her while they were roasting chicken at the former’s home, Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

As previously confirmed by Kensington Palace, the British royal family will pay for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding. A London-based wedding planner, Aimee Dunne, told CNN that it would be an expensive wedding that would cost around $670,000. Sarah Haywood, a wedding planner in London, said that the couple’s wedding was unlikely to be attended by other countries’ royals and foreign and domestic dignitaries, as Prince Harry is not the future King of England.

“The celebration will not need to include the number of international royals and foreign and domestic dignitaries that protocol dictated for Prince William’s wedding as a future King of England.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will attend this year’s traditional Christmas Day church service with his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle. The newly engaged couple will join the Queen and other royal family members, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, for the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25.

“You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day,” a Kensington Palace spokesman confirmed.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly attended the annual workers’ party organized by Kensington Palace. The Daily Mail reported that the couple, along with Kate Middleton and Prince William, joined the palace staff at the party, which was held at Beach Blanket Babylon, Notting Hill.