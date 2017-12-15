Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Divorce: Actress Reportedly In A ‘Great’ Place After Split, Couple To Reunite Soon?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shocked their fans when they confirmed, in separate interviews, that they have decided to split last year. Many followers of the A-list Hollywood couple were devastated after learning the news. While there are no recent updates about the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars’ divorce up to this writing, reports have it that the actress is in a “great” place right now.

Speaking to Radar Online, Angelina Jolie’s estranged uncle named Chip Taylor said that the actress seems to be happy with her life now after the tumultuous Brad Pitt break up. Chip also revealed to the publication that the Maleficent star was reunited with her father, Jon Voight. Angelina reportedly invited her dad at the New York City premiere of the First They Killed My Father movie.

“Jon called me and said, ‘Angie would like to know if you’d like to come tonight. I certainly wasn’t expecting it. It was very, very good to see her.”

Chip added that the Angelina Jolie did not show any signs of bitterness about her divorce with Brad Pitt in 2015. “She was very relaxed. It was warm and nice,” he said. Chip’s statements came a month after the estranged couple reportedly had another fight over holiday plans. Angelina and Brad are allegedly excited to spend the holidays with their kid. However, reports suggest that it is causing a tension between them.

Most fans can recall that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt took a break from their divorce proceedings nearly a year after the actress confirmed her split from the Fight Club actor. Reports suggested that the divorce is not moving forward. An unnamed E! News claimed that the couple wants to take things slowly but surely as they do not want to regret anything.

“They don’t take divorce lightly and want to make sure they are doing the right thing. A lot has changed since Angelina filed. Brad has been working on self-improvement.”

Earlier this year, speculations claimed that things had settled between the former lovers. Another source even told the news outlet that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are on talking terms again. Additionally, a Radar Online insider stated that the estranged couple could reunite for their kids on the upcoming holidays.

“The holidays make Brad really sentimental about family but especially about their kids — he’s still obsessed with spoiling them and still treats them like princesses and princes, and Angelina never had a problem with him spoiling them when he felt like it.”

While these reports could possibly be true, it should be noted that neither Brad nor Angelina has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, devoted supporters of the couple should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt!