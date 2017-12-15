‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: More Murders Set To Rock Salem?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that former Salem villain, Vivian Alamain, will soon be back in town to cause some big trouble. Vivian has been responsible for so much drama in the past, and many fans believe she’ll pick back up where she left off when she returns home this holiday season.

According to a Dec. 14 report by Soap Hub, Vivian Alamain is sure to cause a lot of chaos when she comes back to Salem in late December. Vivian has been at the center of some of Days of our Lives‘ biggest storylines, such as Carly being buried alive, and stealing Kate and Victor’s embryo so that she could give birth to Philip. This time around many DOOL viewers believe that Vivian’s return will see the death of at least one Salem resident.

In a recent poll on the website, 59 percent of voters revealed that they believed Vivian Alamain will be responsible for at least one death during her time back in Salem. As many Days of our Lives fans know, Vivian won’t be returning to town alone. Actor Tyler Christopher, who has been cast in a mystery role, will be with her. DOOL spoilers suggest that Christopher’s character will be named Stefan, and that he could be the long lost son of Stefano DiMera. If he and Vivian team up there is no telling what they may do.

The possible targets for Vivian and Stefan are endless. Vivian has made a lot of enemies in her life, including Kate Roberts and Victor Kiriakis, she’s also had run-ins with Maggie Horton and Hope Brady, and could be looking to get revenge on any one of them. However, she may also be helping Stefan seek vengeance on someone in Salem.

Days of our Lives viewers could see Stefan roll into town looking to hurt members of the DiMera family such as Chad or Andre. However, if he really is Stefano DiMera’s son, he may also want to settle the score with Hope Brady, who shot and killed Stefano back in 2016. There is no telling what kind of trouble Stefan and Vivian may cause in Salem, and DOOL fans can’t wait to find out if murder will be on their agenda.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.