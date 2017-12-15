Kenya Moore Reportedly Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ After Secret Wedding

Kenya Moore will reportedly say goodbye to Bravo TV at the end of production on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10.

According to a new report, the network is giving Kenya Moore the boot after allegedly fining her $25,000 after learning about her top-secret marriage in St. Lucia earlier this year.

“Kenya is not going to have her contract renewed at the end of the season,” a production insider told Radar Online on December 15.

Kenya Moore tied the knot with New York-based restauranteur Marc Daly in June of this year and quickly got on the bad side of her producers, who weren’t informed of the event beforehand. As fans surely know, producers of the Real Housewives prefer to be in-the-know with their talent and when it comes to being kept out of the loop with Moore’s life, the issue reportedly led to outrage within the network.

Continuing on, the Radar Online source said that due to Kenya Moore’s decision to keep her relationship and marriage away from the cameras, many have become convinced that she had been lying about her personal life all-along. After all, several members from the Real Housewives franchises have gotten married on the show.

“This is Bravo’s #1 show and the producers don’t have access to the story,” the source explained. “That doesn’t work.”

In addition to keeping her beach wedding to herself, Kenya Moore has also kept her marriage and husband off the show in the months that followed the top-secret event. Although Moore has been open about her plans to welcome a child with her husband in the future, producers are allegedly convinced that her claims she’s making are only in an effort to maintain relevancy on the series.

Radar Online went on to reveal that because Kenya Moore was taken off the ladies’ trip to Spain just one day before the cast boarded their plane, Moore missed out on pay for two episodes, which reportedly tallies up to $100,000. Moore was also allegedly fined $25,000 due to her refusal to film with her dad and speak to him about her marriage to Marc Daly.

To see more of Kenya Moore and her co-stars, including NeNe Leakes, Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak, and Eva Marcille, tune into The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.