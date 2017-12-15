‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ And Gabi’s Close Moment Misinterpreted, Pushes Eli And Lani Closer Together

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will misinterpret something she sees. The detective spots JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) together. Misunderstanding the situation, she assumes JJ and Gabi are back together. This leads her to get closer to Gabi’s boyfriend, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). What will happen with these characters over the holidays?

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Lani is suffering from a broken heart. She loves JJ, but understands why they needed to separate for the time being. Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) lying in a coma isn’t the only reason. Abe Carver (James Reynolds) is in a rage over the situation. Despite Lani doing her best to play peacemaker, there was nothing she could do to smooth things over.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral reveal JJ and Gabi will have a lot of scenes together. The Latina will be there to help the detective get through his current predicament. She is even present while dressed in his police uniform, JJ holds his gun. He is thinking about committing suicide and Gabi will be a major influence in trying to change his mind.

It is teased that Lani sees JJ and Gabi together, but completely misinterprets what is going on. Convinced the former lovers are back together, she goes to a trusted friend for comfort. That individual is Eli Grant, who is currently Gabi’s boyfriend. It is revealed the Eli and Lani will get closer during the holidays.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that even after seeing JJ and Gabi together, Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) will try to help Lani. The heart specialist encourages the detective not to give up on the man she loves. However, it is hinted that some major complications are in store for the characters.

Actor Kyler Pettis posted and then deleted a video teasing what comes after Theo wakes up from his coma. He mentions that he is going to be an uncle. This means that Lani gets pregnant. However, is JJ the father or did she have a night of passion with Eli? Many fans speculate that there will be a “who’s the daddy” story in the near future. To find out what happens with the couples, keep watching the NBC soap opera.

