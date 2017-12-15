‘Teen Mom OG’: Matt Baier’s New Wife Arrested For DUI, Drugs

Teen Mom OG star Matt Baier stunned many fans when he announced that he had gotten married earlier this month. Baier, the former fiance of Amber Portwood, revealed that he had married a woman that he met while living in Las Vegas, and that the two decided to tie the knot after a few months of dating. However, it seems that the couple are off to a rocky start in their marriage.

According to a Dec. 15 report by Radar Online, Teen Mom OG star Matt Baier’s new wife, Jennifer Conlon, has been arrested for DUI and drug charges. The report reveals that Conlon was arrested last month for “DUI drugs chemicals organic solvent.”

A police report from the scene reveals that the Teen Mom OG star’s wife was involved in an accident prior to the police arriving, and had admitted to taking “medication,” the officer said that she had “answered slowly enough” for him to noticed that she seemed to be impaired. Conlon reportedly told officers that she did not want a DUI because of the upcoming holidays and offered to park the car and walk home. However, one witness told police that he believed he “smelled alcohol.” Conlon reportedly pled not guilty to all charges and will be back in court in April.

Matt Baier married Jennifer Conlon just months after his split with Teen Mom OG personality Amber Portwood. The couple moved quickly saying that it just “felt right” to get married. Matt announced his marriage just days after Amber Portwood revealed that she was pregnant with her second child, whom she will share with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

Amber and Andrew met while Portwood was filming Marriage Boot Camp with Matt Baier. Glennon was apart of the TV show’s crew. The pair hit it off, and later revealed they were dating. After a few months the couple happily announced that they were expecting their first child together. Matt Baier revealed that he was happy for Amber Portwood, and that the two had a nice conversation about their happiness.

Teen Mom OG is currently airing on MTV at 9 p.m. on Monday nights.