Ketogenic Weight-Loss Diet Burns 10 Times More Fat, Boosts Mood, Making ‘Keto Fat Balls’ Recipe Viral

Variations on low-carb weight loss diets have existed for years, ranging from Dr. Atkins’ famous high fat, low carb weight loss plan to the Dukan high protein, low carb diet. But in recent years, thanks to celebrity weight loss stars such as Beyonce and Melissa McCarthy, the ketogenic diet has pulled away from the diet pack to become a weight loss trendsetter. A new study just showed that the ketogenic weight loss plan (sometimes referred to as the “keto” diet) burns 10 times as much fat while also reducing anxiety and depression with its mood-boosting benefits. As a result, the already-popular ketogenic “fat ball” recipe has gone viral.

Keto Balls Become Hottest Healthy Snack

Referred to as “fat balls” as well as “keto balls,” these goodies have become food superstars among those seeking a healthy snack, pointed out Women’s Health.

“Fat balls are officially the latest healthy snack craze.”

Although ketogenic dieters have known about these goodies, keto balls recently became popular even among those who are on other types of low-carb diets. These treats have multiple advantages, providing a delicious snack that doesn’t need baking or processing while giving dieters healthy fats, fiber, and protein.

Don’t be deceived by the appearance of these treats, which resemble sugary chocolate truffles. The keto ball uses a nut-and-butter base that provides healthy fats, flax or seeds for fiber, and zero-calorie flavoring such as cinnamon. Additional fats such as coconut oil and flavoring such as sugar-free vanilla provide variations.

The ketogenic weight loss diet burns fat faster while easing anxiety and depression, according to new health studies. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

The fat ball usually has 50 to 150 calories per serving, five grams of protein, two grams of fiber, and approximately three grams of fat. They help with weight loss because of the fat content, slowing digestion to help cut hunger pangs, explained Jessica Cording, R.D., founder of Jessica Cording Nutrition.

“Since fat balls are designed to be keto-friendly, they follow the diet’s high-fat, low-carb protocol.”

With the increasing popularity of the ketogenic diet, recipes abound. Look for ones that are sugar-free, such as the Coconut Peanut Butter Balls from Ruled.Me or the Keto Balls from Keto Connect.

Ketogenic Diet Boosts Weight Loss And Mood Even Without Exercise

In addition to burning fat faster, the ketogenic diet has been shown to make low-carb dieters feel more upbeat. And that’s not always easy on a weight-loss plan. When compared to other diets, the keto weight-loss diet burns 10 times as much fat while helping those on the plan feel emotionally better and energized even without exercising.

Scientists examined individuals who had type 2 diabetes or were at risk of type 2 diabetes to compare the ketogenic weight-loss plan with other diets, reported the Daily Mail.

High in fat, low in carbohydrates, and providing moderate amounts of protein, the keto diet used by the research participants resulted in the loss of more weight and body fat even without exercise. The ketogenic dieters also had reductions in their blood sugar levels and lower body mass index (BMI).

“[Ketogenic dieters’] resting metabolic rate — the rate at which your body burns energy when it is at complete rest — was more than ten times than those who ate a standard diet.”

But it’s not just the weight loss from keto diets that has impressed researchers, reported Pop Sugar. Experts also point to ketogenic weight-loss diets as a way to ease everything from anxiety to memory problems. Those who try keto diets often described a combination of mental and physical benefits, including “rapid weight loss and improved memory,” said Emily Bartlett, a holistic health professional.

Ketogenic Diet Eases Anxiety And Depression While Helping Metabolism

Emily emphasizes that ketogenic diets require cutting carbohydrates drastically while boosting fat. But the benefits are worth it, say many who have tried it.

“If you’ve got a health problem you can’t hack — and this problem involves blood sugar control, brain health, or your metabolism — you may thrive on a keto meal plan.”

Dr. Josh Axe, co-founder of Ancient Nutrition, agrees. When the body is in a state of ketosis, stored fat is used for energy. The ketones have been shown in studies to be “effective against mental-health-related” problems linked to the metabolism of glucose. Researchers discovered that those on ketogenic diets experienced reductions in anxiety and depression.

A study conducted on lab animals showed that those who ate keto diet food experienced lower levels of anxiety. The increased healthy fats such as fish and avocado in keto diets help with brain function while easing depression along with stress. Researchers also found that the neurological benefits of the ketogenic diet even could be passed along to the next generation, said Dr. Axe.

“One study…found that ketogenic diet offspring (mice exposed to the keto diet in utero) exhibited reduced susceptibility to anxiety and depression and elevated physical activity levels.”

What’s A Sample Day Like On Ketogenic Diet Used By Beyonce To Lose 30 Pounds In 3 Weeks?

As the Inquisitr reported, Beyonce used a ketogenic diet to lose 30 pounds in just three weeks. The high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet involves consuming 75 to 80 percent of calories from fat, such as coconut oil, avocado, bacon, and those popular keto fat balls. Dieters on keto diets eat moderate amounts of protein while eliminating sugar and starchy food such as bread, pasta, rice, and cereal.

Breakfast can begin with eggs cooked in coconut oil and vegetables, or a couple of keto weight-loss balls with coffee that contains butter or coconut oil, for example. Lunch and dinner typically include more servings of fat, such as avocado and nuts, along with non-starchy vegetables. And don’t forget about the protein.

“Both your lunch and dinner would include several servings of fat… and a moderate portion of protein, another important macro-nutrient for mood stabilization,” clarified Dr. Axe.

For those who think that the keto diet sounds boring, check out the Keto group on Reddit, where a member recently mocked those who think that there’s a lack of variation in the ketogenic weight loss diet. The foods allowed on the plan range from protein, such as “steak, lamb, venison, hamburgers, salami, pepperoni, pork chops, sausage, salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines, chickens, eggs, ham,” to fats, such as “ghee, butter, cheddar cheese, other cheeses, lard, tallow, duck fat, coconut oil, olive oil, red palm oil, avocado oil, cocoa butter, nuts, mayonnaise, ranch dressing, horseradish sauce, almonds, walnut flour, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seed,” to non-starchy vegetables, including “kale, snow peas, green beans, broccoli, cabbage, fennel, cauliflower, chard, mushrooms, spinach, celery, yellow squash, bell peppers, cucumber, artichoke hearts.”