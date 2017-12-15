‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Suicide Story Update, Gabi Tries To Stop JJ From Pulling The Trigger

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) is part of JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss) suicide storyline. Even though Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will make an appearance, it might take more than a ghostly visit to stop JJ. A sneak peek photo shows that Gabi is frightened when JJ puts on his police uniform and has a gun in his hands.

It was previously reported that Matthew Ashford would appear as Jack Deveraux. The deceased character will show up as JJ contemplates taking his own life. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, it is explained that JJ feels all he does is cause pain. Getting his job back doesn’t improve matters, either. He is still overwhelmed with guilt and with Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) in a coma, the detective doesn’t feel things will get any better.

According to SoapHub, Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest Gabi is involved in JJ’s suicide storyline. There is an image that shows Gabi sitting on a bed and she has a worried look on her face. In the forefront of the photo, JJ is dressed up in his police uniform. Standing up, he is looking down at his hands, which are holding his service revolver.

During an Instagram live chat, Camila Banus confirmed she was submitting the suicide reel to the Emmy awards. This led fans to believe she would have an epic performance in the upcoming scenes. Based on this information and the sneak peek photo, some believe Gabi might save JJ from killing himself.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal JJ will give away his personal belongings. He will write goodbye letters to his family and friends. He will also have fond memories of Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller), and Jack Deveraux. The detective will also have an emotional phone call with his mother.

JJ and Gabi have a long history together and the two used to be involved romantically. Despite the pain of JJ cheating, the two have remained friends. It is clear that the fashionista still cares very much for him. Perhaps she will be able to convince JJ that life is still worth living.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.