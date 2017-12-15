‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Brady’s Decision Regarding Rafe And Sami’s Secret, Vows To Protect Hope

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) makes a decision. After overhearing Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) talk about their night of passion, does Ciara expose the secret? The young lady is conflicted. In the end, she decides to keep quiet in order to protect Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) from experiencing additional heartache.

Ciara Brady is a different girl than she used to be. Since returning to Salem, she has been focused on getting revenge. She is also lashing out at everyone, including her own mother. However, it seems that things will smooth over between the mother and daughter. After all, they have always enjoyed a close relationship.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased someone would find out about Rafe and Sami’s one-night stand. That individual is Ciara, who had to make a decision. Does she tell her mother and watch her heart crumble? Or does she keep quiet and allow Hope Brady to stay happy?

According to SoapCentral, Ciara will feel torn about what to do. Part of her thinks Hope deserves to know the truth. However, the other part of her knows how much her mother loves Rafe. In the end, Ciara Brady decides not to say anything. However, that doesn’t mean she won’t have second thoughts.

It seems that Ciara might understand that Rafe didn’t mean to betray the former commissioner. A sneak peek photo in Soap Opera Digest shows “Rope” and Ciara together. The three characters are all hanging the Horton Christmas ornaments, a tradition on the NBC soap opera. The three of them seem to be getting along. So, it appears that Ciara keeps Rafe’s secret, at least for right now.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Rafe and Hope will have a bumpy road to the altar. Even though the two seem to be enjoying bliss right now, Rafe’s guilt will get the best of him. Eventually, he will have to tell his fiancee the truth. This weighs on his mind even more after Doug (Bill Hayes) warns Rafe not to hurt Hope again. It is only a matter of time before the secret gets to be too much for Rafe and he confesses the affair to his future bride.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.