Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a quick double date with Prince William and Kate Middleton during a Christmas party the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted for their staff.

This week, William and Kate attended the annual workers’ bash at the Beach Blanket Babylon in Notting Hill. According to the Daily Mail, the Kensington Palace rented out the upper ballroom of the trendy bar and paid an estimated £110 per head to cater 60 guests.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who also participated in the festivities. William and Harry’s father, Prince Charles, was also at the event.

The royal family and their guests dined on three luxurious courses, starting with a choice of salmon, avocado, and wild mushroom soup. For dessert, Christmas pudding, chocolate cake, and cheesecake were served to attendees.

According to a source, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to leave the party early.

Meghan appears to have developed a close bond with the members of the royal family, especially Prince William and Kate Middleton, with whom she and Harry are spending the holidays with. The former Suits actress will be the first fiancée to join the royals for their traditional Christmas festivities, which includes gift-giving on Christmas Eve at Sandringham House and church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas morning.

Although the palace did not confirm where the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be staying, a source suggested that William and Kate will accommodate her at Anmer Hall.

“You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry and Meghan on Christmas Day,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson told People.

It seems future sisters-in-law Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are getting along quite well, contrary to reports of a feud brewing between the two due to Meghan’s overwhelming popularity.

It was previously said that Prince Harry wanted Meghan to move into Nottingham Cottage, where they could live close to Prince William and Kate. Harry reportedly wants his brother and sister-in-law to help make the transition into the life of a royal easy for Meghan.