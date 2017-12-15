‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad DiMera Makes Kate Pay For Her Role In Theo’s Shooting

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) must pay for her actions. Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) was shot by JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). However, it would not have happened if Kate hadn’t sent Theo to the docks that fateful night. Despite her desperation to keep it a secret, the truth is exposed. It leads to her paying a very high price and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will make her face the consequences.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) know the truth about Kate. It all began with them figuring out why she was blackmailing Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). Her secret is out and she will have to face a lot of angry people. This includes Chad DiMera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, December 18 confirm Chad will unleash his rage. He is very close to Theo and thought the shooting was Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) fault. Instead of confessing the truth, Kate allowed Andre to pay for her crimes. It seems that for once, Kate isn’t going to get away with her devious behavior.

The magazine wrote that when Chad finds out the truth, Kate will be stripped of everything. Chad fires her as CEO of DiMera Enterprises. However, that isn’t all. He doesn’t feel she is fit to stay at the mansion, despite her being married to Andre. He literally kicks her to the curb and makes her leave the place she has called home for months.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that despite Kate’s history of throwing Andre under the bus, he will come to her defense. Andre will try to stand up for his wife. However, he must be careful. Even though he is Chad’s brother, the two don’t have the best relationship. Andre has been trying for months to earn his brother’s respect and trust. Even though it is clear now that Andre had nothing to do with Theo’s shooting, Chad won’t be interested in giving Kate a free pass.

In Soap Opera Digest, Lauren Koslow teased that Kate will have to pay a high price for her actions. The actress said that it will go in a direction that is unexpected. To find out what she meant by this, fans will have to keep watching the NBC soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.