‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady And Eve Kiss, Romantic Manipulation Or The Newest Salem Supercouple?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) will share a holiday kiss. This is surprising considering they are at war with each other. Is it a matter of romantic manipulation or could fans be seeing these two becoming the next supercouple?

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, a photo of Brady and Eve sharing a passionate kiss is shown. It is teased that despite their mutual hatred of one another, there might be other feelings involved. Some fans predicted that they might end up in a complicated love affair. After all, this is usually how Eve works. Fans recall seeing something similar with JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) when he was dating Paige Larson (formerly True O’Brien).

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that on Tuesday, Brady and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) turn the tables on Eve. They use the information they received from John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) to stop Eve in her tracks. However, there is more scandalous information in the days following the shocking announcement.

On Friday, December 22, Brady and Eve will share a holiday kiss. Is their battle really a disguise for their true romantic feelings? It was previously teased by actor Eric Martsolf that Brady doesn’t like to stay single for long. His heart was broken by Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Trying to deal with the pain, he turned to alcohol and getting revenge on Eve. However, the war might be igniting complicated feelings that Brady doesn’t quite understand.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Arianne Zucker is returning to the soap opera for a brief visit. Nicole Walker will strut into Salem with baby Holly for Christmas. She won’t stay long, but in order for her to come back, she has to be assured that prison is not in her future. Once Brady used the amulet to frame Eve for Deimos Kiriakis’ (formerly Vincent Irizarry) murder, he couldn’t use it to expose Nicole. He still does have the recorded confession, but fans believe it will get deleted or Brady will decide not to use it.

As for Brady and Eve’s future, it could be a romance like Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). The two have a fake marriage, but their attraction is obvious. Despite not admitting they are in love, Andre and Kate are always in some sort of battle. It is a love/hate relationship and some fans think Brady and Eve might go through something similar. Keep watching the NBC soap opera to find out what happens with this unexpected romance.

#Brady today. @nbcdays #loveallyoursupport A post shared by ericmartsolf (@ericmartsolf) on Oct 12, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.