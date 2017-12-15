‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jennifer And Eric’s Electrifying Moment, Andre Defends Kate, Eli Accuses Gabi

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal a lot is going to happen in Salem. One former couple will see sparks once again. A reformed villain defends his wife’s actions. Plus, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will throw accusations at Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), which could lead to the end of their short-lived romance.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 25 are explosive. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) will wake up from his coma. However, that isn’t the only excitement for the Salemites.

Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will have an electrifying moment. Will these two try giving romance another chance? Is Eric really over Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) or is it too soon for him to open up his heart again?

It is also reported that after the truth comes out about Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow), someone will come to her defense. That individual is her fake husband, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Even though the marriage is a business arrangement, some wonder if “Kandre” will end up in love. After Kate let Andre take the fall for her actions, it is surprising that he would defend her. Is it because he is in love and doesn’t want to admit it? Or could he have another reason for standing up for Kate after her secret about Theo’s activities is exposed?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Eli and Gabi’s relationship might not last. Even though they were off to a good start, the two have different opinions when it comes to JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). The former FBI agent blames JJ for shooting Theo. He even brought race into the conversation. This enraged Gabi and she defended her ex-boyfriend. Afterward, she went to check to see how he was doing.

Some fans believe that she will dump Eli and end up going back to JJ. After all, he is single again after breaking up with Lani Price (Sal Stowers). However, there might be a bit of a love triangle in the works. Despite splitting up, Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) will encourage Lani not to give up on the man she loves.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.