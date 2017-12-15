‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abe Gets A Christmas Miracle, Does Theo Wake Up From His Coma?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 25 reveal Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will get a Christmas miracle. Does this mean that everyone’s prayers are answered? Will Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) finally wake up from his coma?

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal something miraculous will happen. Despite Abe being told bad news about Theo’s condition, there is hope. After Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) bring in a specialist, there is something amazing that happens.

Just in time for Christmas, Theo will wake up from his coma. It is something that everyone has been hoping for, but there wasn’t much hope. Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) has been monitoring the young man. Despite their best efforts, there was no change or improvement. However, as the Inquisitr previously reported, miracles happen all of the time. It seems that Abe will finally have his prayers answered.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Theo will have a lot of questions to answer. Everyone wants to know what he was doing at the docks the night he was shot. Despite Kate trying to keep her role in that night a secret, the truth will be exposed. She will have to face the consequences. Expect her to face Chad and Abe’s wrath after Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) sets Kate up so she implicates herself.

Even though Theo wakes up from his coma, don’t expect a quick recovery. A video leaked on Instagram several months ago revealed he will face an uphill battle in getting better. Lying in his hospital bed with Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) by his side, he discussed leaving Salem. He will go to a one-year rehabilitation program to help him regain use of his legs.

In recent episodes, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) talked about Theo and praying for a miracle. JJ just wanted Theo to wake up, but doubted it would happen. Gabi said that miracles happen every single day and informed JJ that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) was alive. However, this still didn’t give the detective hope that the young man would recover from his injuries.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Theo waking up might be the only way for Abe to get over his anger. Once the young man emerges from his coma, the healing for Theo, Abe, and JJ can finally begin.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.