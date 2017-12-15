‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Casey Moss On JJ’s Suicide Storyline, Helping Those Who Are Struggling

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal JJ Deveraux will consider suicide. Many fans are talking about the controversial storyline. It is an issue that many people face on a daily basis. However, not a lot of people talk about openly. Actor Casey Moss discussed the storyline and explained that it is important. He added that it might help those that are struggling.

Since head writer Ron Carlivati took over, he has not been afraid to tackle controversial topics. In just his first few months, the soap scribe has taken hot topics from the headlines. This includes a white police officer shooting an unarmed black teen.

As fans know, the issue is complicated by the fact that Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) is not just some random kid. He is the little brother of his police partner and ex-girlfriend, Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Theo is also the son of the mayor, Abe Carver (James Reynolds). Making it even more tangled is the fact that Abe has known JJ since he was a baby.

Interwoven in the police shooting storyline on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers teased JJ would consider committing suicide. This is another controversial topic and it has a lot of fans talking. Many people either have dealt with their own suicidal thoughts or have lost loved ones who took their own lives. For some, it makes it difficult to watch as JJ plans to end his life. However, as one fan pointed out on social media, it is worth it if it helps just one person.

Soap Opera News reported that in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Casey Moss discussed JJ’s suicide storyline. The actor explained that it is important that the issue is brought out into the open. He believes that by creating a storyline around suicide, it might help others who are struggling.

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, there has been an increase in suicide during the past several years. In 2014, nearly 43,000 died from suicide. This does not take into account the number of people who survived suicide attempts. It also does not include those who do not act on their suicidal thoughts. Even though some do get help, many suffer silently.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal the writers and those in charge know this is a controversial topic. Actor Matthew Ashford, who will appear as the ghost of Jack Deveraux on December 20, explained it is an intense and serious storyline.

“This is a really intense story we’re in. It’s never easy when people are considering losing their lives, and it shouldn’t be treated lightly, especially considering everything that’s going on with people and young people these days. The show is taking it pretty seriously.”

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.