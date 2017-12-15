Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have found each other while going through their respective heartbreaking divorces in 2015. The famous singers just celebrated their second anniversary as a couple last month. However, recent reports claim that Gwen and Blake are currently at war.

An unnamed Radar Online source revealed last week that Gwen Stefani’s ex-partner blasted Blake Shelton for allowing his two older boys to play with guns during a visit to the country singer’s farm. Gavin Rossdale reportedly told Gwen that he would never forgive her if something had happened to Zuma, 9, and Kingston, 11. While the “Hollaback Girl” singer understands where Gavin is coming from, Blake was reportedly unhappy that his girlfriend sided with her ex.

“As much as the kids love Blake and see him as part of the family, Gwen’s made it very clear that he needs to respect these are Gavin’s kids and not his.”

The news outlet suggested that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are feuding after it appeared that they were not together at this year’s Thanksgiving Day. Rumors have it that the estranged husband of Miranda Lambert stayed in Oklahoma over the holiday, while former ladylove of Gavin Rossdale was spotted in New York City.

“Everything between Gwen and Blake was perfect, but this gun episode has put a real strain on their fairy-tale romance.”

Because of this, some fans cannot help but speculate that Gwen and Blake could possibly be heading to a split. Adding fuel to fire are the recent claims that Gwen Stefani would be spending Christmas with Gavin Rossdale. The “Rich Girl” songstress is reportedly abandoning Blake Shelton to share the children with her former partner.

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Only Have Eyes for Each Other During Her Christmas Special https://t.co/JfIvOMiIAL — People (@people) December 13, 2017

However, an unidentified HollywoodLife tipster claimed that Blake Shelton already has romantic plans lined up for the forthcoming holidays. The same source added that Gwen Stefani would leave the kids to Gavin Rossdale so she could spend time alone with her boyfriend. The insider said Miranda Lambert’s ex-lover has vowed to make the most of their time together.

“The one silver lining about having to share the kids this Christmas is that she and Blake will get a chance to have some extra time for themselves. Gwen loves her kids so much and will miss them dearly when they are with their dad.”

While these reports could possibly be true, it should be noted that neither of the two singers has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, avid followers of the couple should take these claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!