‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: Ami Brown Cured Of Stage 4 Cancer? Fans Slam Christmas Special Episode

Alaskan Bush People Christmas Special recently aired on Discovery Channel as a tribute to viewers who have been anxiously waiting for updates on the Brown family, especially Ami Brown. The Brown family matriarch has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, but many fans were left with a ton of questions in mind after seeing Ami’s status. Has she been cured of cancer?

Fans have been slamming Alaskan Bush People online after watching the recently aired Christmas Special on Discovery Channel. In the said episode, many fans took notice of the fact that Ami Brown seemed to be doing well and did not look like she had already gone through two rounds of chemotherapy.

During the Alaskan Bush People Christmas special, the Brown family received the news from the nurse that Ami was able to make it through the second round of chemotherapy and needs plenty of rest. Some fans felt that the show was fake and that their prediction that Ami would be “miraculously healed” of cancer would come true.

Many viewers thought that Ami looked too well for someone who had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, had only three percent chance of survival, and had gone through two rounds of chemotherapy. While some fans defended Alaskan Bush People, stating that some chemotherapy patients do not lose their hair after several sessions, many felt that the show was only dramatizing the story for the sake of viewership.

Some also thought that the Alaskan Bush People Christmas Special might have served as the series finale, as many viewers felt that the Discovery documentary series was already saying goodbye to its viewers. After all, the network still has not renewed the show for another season.

There have been many reports in the past questioning the authenticity of the story of the Brown family from Alaskan Bush People. In an earlier report from TV Overmind, there have been various instances in the show that prove that the show is fake.

For instance, the family’s residence was reportedly not that far from civilization contrary to the ABP‘s claims. Billy and Bam Bam have also been found to be lying about living in Alaska in order to get their share of the state’s oil profits, which even led to them being fined and sentenced.