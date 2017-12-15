‘Star Wars Battlefront II:’ EA Wipes Out Again After Attempting To Close Story Cliffhanger With New DLC

EA’s latest DLC update for Star Wars Battlefront II, Resurrection, could have been the American game developer’s chance to turn the game around. Unfortunately, gamers don’t seem too impressed with the content of the update, especially the seemingly half-hearted attempt to tie the game’s storyline with the events depicted in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

According to GameSpot, SWBII: Resurrection was released to celebrate the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theatres. The update introduced new content in the game which could be connected to the movie.

Among all the new features introduced in the update, the campaign DLC named, Resurrection, seems to be getting the brunt of all the negative comments from gamers. Gamers were not impressed by the DLC’s plot, to say the least.

Inverse clarifies that the storyline of the new DLC focuses on Iden Versio, a former Imperial soldier who later joined the Rebel cause. Versio is joined by Zay, her long-lost daughter, in a plot called, Project Resurrection, to steal the schematics of the dreadnaught. The dreadnaught is described as a colossal Star Destroyer, much bigger in size than the ones Star Wars fans have seen so far.

It must be noted that gamers seemed to love Iden and Zay. They also seemed to like the portrayal of Iden’s background and how the overall plot of the game’s storyline tied to Poe Dameron’s first mission in The Last Jedi movie.

Inverse explains that the schematics Iden and Zay steal help Poe destroy all the laser cannons on the dreadnaught at the beginning of The Last Jedi. With the laser cannons destroyed, Resistance personnel on D’Qar evacuate successfully. For those who don’t remember, the Resistance Base is in D’Qar, and the First Order begins to target the planet after the Rebels attack the Starkiller Base in The Force Awakens.

Avid Star Wars fans will recognize the obvious similarity between Iden’s storyline in Battlefront II and the plot of Rogue One. Kotaku describes EA’s lack of imagination with Iden’s storyline as disappointing. To make matters worse, the gameplay which the storyline could have provided didn’t seem well thought-out either.

“…Coming from one of the writers that brought us Spec Ops: The Line, I can’t help but feel that he’s either being mediocre on purpose or he was never great, and it was all the work of Richard Pearsey. I am so disappointed with how half-arsed [it is],” tweeted Officer RK9-3.7.

“This has the most cliche plot points, designed to make you care because of trigger words like families and safety. I swear no one at EA actually knows how to write a plot. First, they botched the imperial play-through, now this sucks too. Learn to write something we can care about,” commented RageofRequiem in walkthrough video of the DLC shared on YouTube.

EA seems to have concentrated more on the graphics of the game instead of how Iden and her narrative could enrich the game for Battlefront II fans. Kotaku describes the campaign as lacking heart, while one SWBII player, Officer RK9-3.7, described it as devoid of life in a tweet.

The main criticisms of the Resurrection DLC appear to be that EA did not create a storyline which could seamlessly provide gameplay into Battlefront II. EA seems to have put half-hearted efforts into the latest update like it did when it tried to fix its microtransaction system.