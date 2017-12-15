Prince Harry And Meghan Markle: UK Poll Claims Some British Feel ‘Devastated’ That HRH Is Off The Market

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding is all set next year but not everyone seems happy about it — at least according to a recent survey.

A shocking U.K. poll claims that some members of the British public seem to be against Prince Harry’s new status, according to the Express.

F. Hinds, a famous jewelry retailing chain, conducted a survey about current celebrity romances. Using the national survey provider Leadership Factor, the company asked 1,500 participants about their views on popular couples, including the 33-year-old royal and 36-year-old former Suits actress.

Interestingly, the poll revealed that a high number of participants have negative feelings about the engaged couple and their upcoming wedding. Apparently, some are not prepared to see Prince Harry as a married man and prefer him to “remain footloose and fancy-free.”

The outlet noted that a whopping 67 percent of women surveyed felt “devastated” now that the fifth-in-line to the throne is off the market.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s impending wedding is already being anticipated by many, the shocking poll claims that only 43 percent of those surveyed were keen about the marriage. The remaining 57 percent were allegedly against the match.

Despite the rumored objection of some people to the couple’s fairytale-like romance, the American actress is already gearing up to be the prince’s better half. In fact, just recently, it was reported that she has been training in preparation for her new role.

The Royal Family also seems ready to officially welcome her in the clan. Previously, it has been confirmed that Meghan Markle was invited to spend Christmas Day with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royals in their traditional celebration at Sandringham.

According to People, the actress is expected to arrive with the royal family on Christmas morning as a guest of the Queen. She will then share a festive lunch and participate in the traditional gift-giving on Christmas Eve.

With Meghan Markle’s participation in the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations, many pointed out that it will somehow break away from the tradition. Apparently, it is unusual for unmarried partners to attend such event.

In fact, Duchess Kate was not invited to join Prince William for the holidays in 2010 despite being engaged a month before the festive celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.