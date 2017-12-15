Galaxy S9: Prepare To Be Disappointed, Samsung’s Stunning 2018 Flagship Design Seems To Have Been Killed Off

The past few weeks have been incredibly kind to the Galaxy S9, with multiple rumors suggesting that Samsung is preparing to release a stunning, significant upgrade to the already stellar Galaxy S8 this 2018. If a new rumor from a popular tipster is any indication, however, it seems like the Galaxy S9 might end up as a pretty underwhelming device when it gets released.

Over the past few months, several leaks about the Galaxy S9’s specs and design have surfaced, with notable concept creators such as Benjamin Geskin coming up with stunning renders of the upcoming 2018 flagship smartphone. According to these leaks, Samsung is working on a noteworthy improvement with regards to the S9’s screen-to-body ratio, with the South Korean tech giant reducing the 2018 handset’s bezels significantly.

The result of these rumors is a Galaxy S9 design that is even more stunning than the industry-leading Galaxy S8. The rumors, as interpreted by various concept artists in the mobile community, featured a design with a slim top bezel and practically no bezel at the bottom. The overall look of these concepts was still quite similar to the Galaxy S8, though its superior screen-to-body ratio was quite notable.

According to a recent leak by prolific smartphone tipster Ice Universe, however, Samsung’s supposed new design for the Galaxy S9 has been abandoned by the South Korean tech giant. The gadget leaker further stated that the abandonment of the Galaxy S9’s 90 percent screen-to-body ratio was the result of the design failing an important test.

Disappointed, the S9 on the left did not pass the test and was killed, on the right is the real S9, which is almost the same as S8. pic.twitter.com/rrREFRKuq6 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 14, 2017

With this in mind, Ice Universe stated that Samsung would be following a safer route with the Galaxy S9, releasing a device with the same display size and frame as the Galaxy S8, according to a Forbes report. The device’s internals would definitely be upgraded, but its overall look would be identical, much like Apple’s S-series upgrades to its iPhone line.

In a lot of ways, the abandonment of the Galaxy S9’s 90 percent screen-to-body ratio is incredibly disappointing. A new physical design, after all, would have definitely set the upcoming flagship apart from its rivals, many of whom have already caught up with the S8’s bezel-less template.

Considering Ice Universe’s update, however, it seems like the Galaxy S9’s supposed design failed an important test. The nature of the test remains unknown, though it is possible that with such thin bezels, the S9’s supposed 90 percent screen-to-body ratio design might have failed Samsung’s durability tests. After all, that much screen, coupled with Samsung’s Infinity Display, makes for a device that might be prone to cracks and breaks.

If Ice Universe’s recent update proves to be accurate, Samsung might be going for a safe, conservative route with the Galaxy S9. The question is, of course, is if the South Korean tech giant is playing the flagship phone game a little bit too safe, especially when its competitors such as Apple and Xiaomi are pushing the boundaries of smartphone design.