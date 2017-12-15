Tesla Model S P100D Dominates, Then Loses To The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 In Multiple Drag, Rolling Races

The Tesla Model S P100D is undoubtedly one of the fastest production vehicles off the line. Thanks to its multiple electric motors, the heavyweight family saloon is capable of producing a massive amount of torque as soon as its driver hits the accelerator. This has caused the EV to dominate many powerful ICE cars in drag races.

In fact, so far, the Tesla Model S P100D with Ludicrous+ was only truly dominated by a select few gas guzzlers, one of them being the ridiculously excellent McLaren 720S, which is proving to be a class of its own in the supercar category. When it comes to 0-60 times and the standing quarter-mile race, however, the P100D is still a force to be reckoned with.

The powerful EV was put to the test once more recently, with YouTube’s resident drag race enthusiast DragTimes pitting his 2016 Tesla Model S P100D against some raw American muscle — the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. As could be seen in the DragTimes video, the two cars, at least on paper, seem evenly matched, though the Camaro ZL1 was equipped with an old-school six-speed manual transmission.

The Model S P100D, for one, is equipped with two electric motors producing 920 ft-lb of pure torque, producing 588 hp to its four wheels. The Chevy Camaro ZL1, on the other hand, is equipped with a 6.2-liter Supercharged V8 producing 650 ft-lb of torque and 650 hp to its two rear wheels.

During the introduction to the drag race duels, Brooks, the owner of DragTimes, expressed his prediction on the results of the race. According to Brooks, the Tesla would likely beat the Camaro in a standing drag race, but the American muscle car should be able to catch up to the EV in a rolling start race.

As noted in an Auto Evolution report, the results of the race were definitely interesting. True to Brooks’ prediction, the Tesla Model S P100D shot off like a rocket during its two drag races against the Camaro ZL1, thanks to its Ludicrous+ mode. The EV’s powerful electric motors and instant torque immediately gave the P100D a massive headstart against its ICE competitor, and it never really let up.

Just like the DragTimes owner predicted, however, the Tesla Model S P100D did bow down to its ICE rival during the rolling start races. With the immediate effects of the P100D’s instant torque tempered down, the Camaro ZL1 was able to catch up to its EV rival midway through its run.

While the EV did lose to the Camaro in the roll races, the raw power of the Model S P100D with Ludicrous+ in classic drag races is something that remains incredibly astounding. The Tesla Model S P100D might be getting a little bit long on the tooth, but until the arrival of the Tesla Roadster 2.0, the family saloon is still proving to be a formidable champion of mass market, performance electric cars.