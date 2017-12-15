Meghan Markle Attends First Christmas Party Alongside The Queen, Becomes The Belle Of The Ball

In an unprecedented show of welcome by the British royal family, Meghan Markle was invited to attend the Queen’s Christmas party for the staff at Kensington, and she was the belle of the ball.

Just recently, Ms. Markle had another go at experiencing royal life during the Queen’s annual Christmas party for her staff. The event was held at the Queen’s home in the Waterloo Chamber, St. George’s Hall, and the Grand Reception Room, reported the Daily Mail.

Incidentally, the Grand Reception Room will be the same area the couple’s wedding reception will be held. So, Meghan Markle’s attendance may have had another purpose. The Queen and Prince Harry might have wanted the bride-to-be to see the room before the wedding.

Meghan Markle’s appearance was a delightful surprise to the staff at the party. The former actress held her own amongst the royals present, which included the Queen’s son, Prince Andrew, and her cousins, the Dukes of Gloucester and Kent. It seems that Ms. Markle was doing so well at the event that her husband-to-be was confident enough to let her work the room by herself.

Meghan Markle greeted each person she met at the party informally with a handshake. She treated each person as if she was at any other party by asking their names and wondering about their jobs.

Adrian Dennis / Getty Images

Shortly after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement, the former Suits actress started her journey as a royal. Ms. Markle’s first royal appearance was at Nottingham. For her first public appearance as a princess-in-training, Nottingham was a hit. Prince Harry’s bride-to-be carried herself with confidence and ease that the crowd loved. People found her to be quite easy to approach and empathetic during the event.

Based on Ms. Markle’s first two appearances as a future royal, Prince Harry was correct in thinking that his fiancé and mother would be great friends. According to Business Insider, Prince Harry told BBC that he believes Princess Diana would have liked Meghan Markle.

“Oh, they’d be thick as thieves, without question. I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends… best friends with Meghan.”

Ms. Markle certainly seems to have channeled Lady Di in her appearance at the Queen’s Christmas party and Nottingham. The Princess of Wales was well-known for shaking people’s hands and approaching people on a more personal level, reported Biography.com. Meghan Markle seems to have adopted the same approach.

Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

The British royal family appears to have made the same connection between Princess Diana and Prince Harry’s future wife, which is probably why Ms. Markle’s entrance to the royal family is unique. According to People, the ex-actress is the first person to be invited to royal events, like the Queen’s Christmas party, before marrying into the royal family. Even Kate Middleton was not given such an honor. The royal family may perceive Meghan Markle’s resemblance to Princess Diana as a second chance.

Fans of the people’s princess know that Princess Diana often felt shunned by the royal family. Lady Di lamented that she was not treated as a family member but more of a pawn for the crown to manage.

In contrast, Meghan Markle’s experiences seem to be the opposite. She is being welcomed as a new member of the family, not as a new royal to perform duties for the crown. Proof of this treatment can be seen in the fact that Ms. Markle will be joining the royal family during Christmas Eve.

The Queen and the rest of the royal family have shown that they are considerate of Meghan Markle’s current position. After all, she had to leave and sell her home in Toronto. She also has to make several preparations before her wedding in May, which may prevent her from returning to North America, even if it is just to visit her mom for the holidays. The royal family is showing Prince Harry’s future wife their full support by offering her a place to stay during her royal transition which would be normal in any family.

Meghan Markle is making strides in the British royal family and may bring them further into the modern age, much like her predecessor, Princess Diana.