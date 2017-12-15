Todrick Hall Says One Of Taylor Swift’s Exes Turned Her Into ‘Quasimodo’

Taylor Swift and Todrick Hall have been friends for a number of years, and over that time the two have gushed over each other on social media, worked together, and even defended each other from criticisms. With that kind of longtime friendship in the books, it makes sense that Hall would have some opinions when it comes to some of Swift’s ex-boyfriends, and in a new interview, the entertainer shared his thoughts on one ex in particular.

According to E! News, when Todrick Hall appeared on the Kid Kraddick Morning Show, he shared that while his friend is currently at the top of her game, that has not always been the case in the past, and he seemed to attribute that to one of her past relationships. In fact, while he would not share any names, Hall did indicate that there was at least one ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift’s whom he did not really approve of, with some people using context clues to try and determine which ex that was.

While Todrick Hall said he was not sure if he should really say anything, he shared that there was a point in time just last year when Swift was dating someone, whom he did not actually get a chance to meet. However, even though they did not meet, whenever he talked to Taylor Swift about her then boyfriend, “she would hunch over.”

Hall said that at one point while Swift was dating this unnamed man, he actually sent her an edited picture of Quasimodo. In the message that apparently accompanied the image, he told her that “you cannot turn into Quasimodo for this guy. Every time you say his name, you hunch over.”

Since Taylor Swift and that boyfriend are no longer together, it seems that things have improved for the singer, according to her friend. Hall shared that at this point Swift is the “happiest I’ve ever seen her,” going so far as to say that now she is “standing up completely straight and so tall and so confident.” Seeing her happy and standing tall is especially important for her friend as he shared that he loves seeing her like this, and not only is he happy for her but he also cannot wait to see her head out on tour with this new sense of happiness and confidence.

Although there may have been a past boyfriend who left Taylor Swift unhappy and seemingly hunched over when she would bring him up, it is clear that this is now behind her, and she has moved on in order to be happier and more confident in herself, her life, and her work.