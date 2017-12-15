Jamie Foxx recently celebrated his 50th birthday with his close family and friends, and if reports are to be believed, his long-time girlfriend Katie Holmes was also present at the party to celebrate the big day. Sources close to Jamie and Katie also revealed that at the birthday party, Suri Cruise’s mother looked stunning. Katie and Jamie have never officially acknowledged their romance, but multiple onlookers and reports suggest that Tom Cruise’s ex-wife is reportedly dating the Academy Award-winning actor for the last three-and-a-half years.

According to a report from People, along with Jamie’s close friends, Katie celebrated the big day in Los Angeles. The alleged couple was also spotted arriving together at Paramount Studios for the birthday party.

“They mostly mingled with other guests and spent very little alone time. It was obvious that Jamie had a great birthday. Katie looked like she had fun as well. She looked gorgeous.”

A source close to the A-list stars revealed to the outlet that before arriving at the Paramount lot in Hollywood, Foxx spent some time with his daughters, Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop, at the Highlight Room. Jamie’s daughters also presented him with a special birthday cake that had Jamie’s picture of the top and the words “Happy 25*2” written on it.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri, was not present at Jamie Foxx’s birthday bash.

The Django Unchained star also took to his Instagram to thank his well-wishers, fans, and family for all the birthday wishes.

“She seemed like she was in a great mood…Katie wasn’t going to miss this night,” a source revealed to Entertainment News.

According to multiple reports, Foxx’s 50th birthday party was attended by many celebrities. Ice Cube sang a song for everyone, while Ludacris, Mike Epps, Terrel Owens, Marlon Wayans, Smokey Robinson, Too Short, Tank, Anthony Anderson, and many others danced the night with Katie Holmes’ alleged boyfriend.

The Revenant star Leonardo DiCaprio, together with Tobey Maguire, reportedly hosted an afterparty at his Hollywood Hills pad, which lasted until the next morning.

This is not for the first time that Katie and Jamie have celebrated birthday events together. Back in 2015, Tom Cruise’s ex-wife reportedly wore a wig to meet the Collateral actor in New York where the actor’s friends were throwing him a birthday party at Manhattan restaurant Le Bilboquet.

Katie Holmes’ and Jamie Foxx’s birthdays also happen to be just a few days apart, Jamie’s on Dec. 13 and Katie’s on Dec. 18. It would be interesting to see how Jamie Foxx will celebrate the big day of his rumored girlfriend.