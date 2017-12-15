‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Peter August Revealed As Faison’s Traitor?

The search for truth did not stop from finding out the real Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Now, Jason and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are hunting down Faison (Anders Hove) as they continue to search for answers. General Hospital spoilers tease that a traitor is also on the loose and suggest that it is Peter August (Wes Ramsey), the newcomer in town.

Peter August’s arrival at Port Charles may not be as a mere coincidence as it seems at the time of the twin drama. General Hospital spoilers tease that Jason and Drew (Billy Miller) are about to find out that Peter is Faison’s traitor. The traitor is the reason why Jason is alive now, but he was still kept in that hospital for quite too long. He surely has his own agenda.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Peter’s presence is too shady. First, he became available just when Drew needed someone like him. He joined Aurora Media and asked a number of questions regarding the two Jasons mystery as he fished for information. His intentions for keeping Jason alive are not clear, but they should be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, Sonny and Jason are getting a lead to where they could find Faison. They need to catch him, as he certainly has something to do with the mind mapping that was done to Jason and Drew. Elsewhere, Drew is also on a mission to get his memory back, which might lead to danger, General Hospital spoilers tease. He still has Jason’s memories and needs a memory restoration technique to regain his own memories. If he could find a doctor who can do that, there is a risk of losing his memories when he was Jason as well. He could try hypnosis to access the deep part of his mind and maybe trigger some of his memories. Alternatively, he might travel to San Diego to search for someone who can help him.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Drew and Sam (Kelly Monaco) will fall apart. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) told Drew that his marriage with Sam is not legal. He will propose to Sam, but Sam’s doubts about her feelings for Jason will grow stronger, and she will end up breaking Drew’s heart. It will be a perfect time for Drew to leave town for a while and focus on finding himself.

General Hospital airs on weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC.