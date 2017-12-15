Kylie Jenner Weight Gain, Pregnant Star Hates Body Ahead Of ‘KUWTK’ Baby Birth

Kylie Jenner is no fan of the weight she has gained throughout her pregnancy, it has been alleged.

The 20-year-old, who is expected to be giving birth in the next two months, has thrown endless tantrums and fits, letting her family know that she’s unhappy with how her body looks and that she can’t wait to finally birth her child already.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly staying in hiding due to the fact that she’s been gaining weight and doesn’t want people to see how drastically she has changed.

Life & Style, as cited by Hollywood Life, claims that Kylie has gained a whopping 40 pounds, and her diet isn’t exactly the best right now, as she craves nothing but junk food and candy that’s only made the weight gain process worse for the TV star.

Kylie Jenner absolutely hates it, but she knows it’s not much longer before she can start working out and getting ready of the baby weight because hiding in her home for the entire pregnancy has been a challenge in itself.

Sources tell Life & Style that friends and family have been assuring Kylie Jenner that she looks amazing and healthy, but she won’t listen for one second — she feels like they are only saying that to make her feel better about herself.

In recent reports, it’s been claimed that following the birth of her supposed baby girl, Kylie has already thought about the idea of getting liposuction in order to lose the weight tremendously fast.

Doctors have allegedly told her that she would need to give it several weeks after birth before she can follow through with the procedure, which Kylie argued, saying that she will fly wherever she needs to in order to make it happen as soon as the baby has been delivered.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

It’s evidently clear that Kylie Jenner’s main goal following the baby birth is to lose the weight she has gained in a matter of no time because she would’ve hidden herself from the world for too long.

Losing the weight naturally will take an additional three months, at the very least, in order to shed 40 pounds on a healthy diet.

Kylie Jenner is not interested in taking the long, hard-working route, that’s for sure.