‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Dec. 15: Steffy’s Pregnancy Shocker And Brooke Accepts Ridge’s Proposal?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Friday, December 15, reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) will tell Bill (Don Diamont) how much he appreciates him. He’ll suggest that things have really improved over the past few weeks. Liam will insist that they have a lot to be thankful for this year. Before the conversation is over, Liam will leave Bill feeling worse about hooking up with his son’s wife, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Liam believes that his dad is extremely supportive of him and he doesn’t want to take that for granted ever again.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Steffy will receive big news at her routine doctor’s appointment. Her doctor will disclose that she is pregnant. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy will feel excited but confused. Is Liam or Bill the father? She cannot help but feel overwhelmed by the news. Liam shows up just in time to hear the good news. Of course, he will be thrilled with the news. He will believe that this baby will be their new start.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn (Rena Sofer) will take a stand against Thorne (Ingo Rademacher). She will be upset when Thorne rants about her betrayal with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). She will insist that she, Eric (John McCook), and Ridge worked past their issues and everyone has forgiven each other. Quinn will add that it’s really none of his business and he has no right bringing any of this old dirt up.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Of course, Thorne won’t see things the same way as Quinn. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Eric and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) got hurt. He will insist that he will always look out for his loved ones. He doesn’t hide that he’s concerned about Brooke. He believes he will win her back, no matter how long it will take him.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn reveals that she will support Ridge and Brooke as the perfect pair and she believes that Thorne should not step in the way. Thorne will insist that Ridge isn’t the man for Brooke, as he doesn’t understand the meaning of a committed relationship. It’s pretty clear that Thorne isn’t going to back down and he will never change Quinn’s mind about Ridge.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke decided to accept Ridge’s marriage proposal. She will decide to push her reservations aside and hope that things will work out. They will announce their engagement to their family next week. Thorne isn’t going to like this one bit.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.