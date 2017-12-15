Corinne Olympios Reveals She Is Single Again — Shortly After Announcing Relationship

It turns out that Corinne Olympios is single once again. The star of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise recently announced to the world that she had a boyfriend, but it turns out that is already over for her. Us Weekly shared the details about what is going on with her. Just two weeks ago she shared that she was dating a new guy. There were rumors at one point that she was dating DeMario Jackson, but they never confirmed that they were together.

On Wednesday, December 13, Corinne opened up and shared that she was not seeing anyone at all. She didn’t say why things didn’t work out. Corinne shared that she doesn’t want to rush anything with someone new and just needs someone that is “chill and relaxed, supportive, cool.” She didn’t act like she had just split from someone, which is a bit confusing.

The crazy thing is, she previously said that everyone would be excited to find out who she was dating. It sounds like nobody will ever find out now that these two have moved on from each other. It was spoiled that she was dating realtor Michael Vogel, but Corinne never admitted that was the guy in her life. Now everyone is wondering what would make it end so fast, but you just never know.

Corinne Olympios is really excited about watching Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor which will start airing in January. She likes that they are going back to their roots. Arie is already done filming his season and the fans are just going to have to wait and see how things go for him. The Inquisitr already shared that Arie spoiled it by saying that he falls in love with two girls this season. Hopefully, Corinne Olympios will share her thoughts on the season as it goes along.

Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor seems to be doing well, but it would be surprising if we see her on another show from the franchise anytime soon. She seems to have moved on from all of that and is doing her own thing.