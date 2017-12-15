Brother Of Serial Killer Edmund Kemper Speaks Out On Killer’s Parole

The brother of notorious serial killer Edmund Kemper has at last spoken out regarding the possibility of the infamous murderer being released from prison on parole. The “Co-ed Killer” as he was dubbed during his nice-year reign of terror, is currently being held in a Vacaville, California, medical facility.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Edmund Kemper’s brother used the alias David Weber when speaking with the publication in order to protect his identity, and did not hold back when expressing his emotions toward the now-68-year-old. Weber and the rest of the family live in “constant fear” of his release, terrified that he will come after them in order to claim more of his relatives’ lives. Edmund Kemper’s first two victims were his grandparents, whom he slaughtered in 1964 when he was just 15. He then went on to kill his mother, beheading her before using the severed body part as a dart board. Weber insists that, should it be discovered that his brother was coming anywhere near the rest of the family, he would be shot without question.

The International Business Times reveals that Edmund Kemper’s brother also feels outraged in regard to just how good the killer’s prison living conditions are. The murderer, Weber believes, is “living better than most people on the streets,” which is an outrage considering the heinous severity of his crimes, adding that he “hopes [Kemper] chokes.”

Who Is Edmund Kemper? Serial Killer's Half-Brother Says Family Fears His Release https://t.co/dUccXseFKD — Rachel Middleton (@NewswithRachel) December 14, 2017

Weber and the rest of Edmund Kemper’s surviving relatives will be safe for at least the next seven years. Last month, a California state parole board adamantly shot down the request of his early release, a decision Weber says did not necessarily make him want to celebrate as it does not bring his family back, but certainly caused him to “breathe a sigh of relief.” The murderer’s original sentence was three lifetimes.

The serial killer’s brother also shed light on why Edmund Kemper might have turned into the person he did, explaining that the Burbank native had a less-than-pristine upbringing. His father left the family when he was young, an event which Weber says essentially destroyed the boy. He and his mother had a tumultuous relationship, at best, with their arguments often escalating into violence. The killer even accused his mother of borderline stalking him after he moved out.