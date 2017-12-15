Caitlyn Jenner: Kardashians Allegedly Ban Her From ‘KUWTK’ Christmas Event Following Year-Long Feud

Caitlyn Jenner will not be attending Kris Jenner’s Christmas event this year following the family’s ongoing feud with the former athlete.

According to Radar Online, Kris is still in no point to forgive her ex-spouse for some of the comments she had made about the momager in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

To this day, Kris stands by what she has said to the public, stressing that the book is filled with fictional events that are not true and that if Caitlyn wasn’t going to take actions and even apologize to her family for hating their feelings, she’s unwelcome in her home.

It turns out that Kris was being serious because Caitlyn Jenner has not found herself receiving an invite to the lavish Christmas event at Kris’ home this year, which will see celebrities such as the Hiltons, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend show up for the party.

Caitlyn Jenner not being invited will be the first time she won’t have attended the Christmas special over at Kris’ home, but according to sources, Kris is firm with her decision — she wants to make it known that she’s still furious with Caitlyn Jenner.

And while she will continue to claim that everything in her book is an accurate description of how she had viewed things while married for well over 20 years, if that’s to be the case, then Kris can’t see herself having a relationship with her former partner.

Back in November, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner had seen each other for the first time in almost a year at Kendall’s birthday party.

Caitlyn’s attendance to the ceremony in Hollywood seemed rather awkward since the entire Kardashian family shunned their stepfather at the event — they refused to engage with him apart from greeting him when they noticed her presence.

Damn. Forgot my sunglasses. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:03am PST

Khloe and Kim Kardashian have been very vocal in saying that they also don’t care to have a relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, for she has continued to bash the family’s name in interviews and reality shows, which has questioned them as to what they actually mean to her.

Caitlyn Jenner currently has no Christmas plans.