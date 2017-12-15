Angelina Jolie Reconnecting With Family After Brad Pitt Divorce, Custody Battle — But Why?

Angelina Jolie has been reaching out to family members in what appears to be a move that would see her reconcile with them, it has been alleged.

According to Radar Online, following the endless conversations Angelina has had with her father, Jon Voight, the two had found themselves being under much better terms — so much that Angelina had wanted him to attend the premiere of her Netflix movie, First They Killed My Father.

Jolie reportedly admits that she’s become much closer to her father in recent months, and that came solely through the act of needing family around her during a time where she felt at her lowest point, as she prepped to divorce Brad Pitt.

With Angelina Jolie’s relationship to her father back on point, one of her estranged uncles, Chip Taylor, has told Radar Online how he was asked to attend the Netflix movie premiere in New York City, too.

The invitation, made by Angelina, stunned Chip because he had not shared a relationship with the actress in several years, so to be asked whether he would want to watch Jolie’s new movie came as a surprise to him.

Of course, then to know that Angelina’s children and her father were going to be there too was all the more of a surprise for Taylor, who kindly accepted the offer and seemed to have had a good time.

Chip tells Radar Online that the premiere event was filled with nothing but love and happiness; Angelina was overfilled with joy, which was evidently clear to be seen on her face and how she interacted with her family members, even those whom she hadn’t been close to in a while.

???????? A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Dec 8, 2017 at 3:02am PST

Though press interviews had bombarded Angelina Jolie with questions about her divorce, Chip says that his niece handled it in such a beautiful manner. She wasn’t bothered by it, nor was she bothered by the thought of getting divorced anymore.

Jolie appeared level-headed and faced her truth.

When Angelina got back to focusing her attention on her family, especially her father, it seemed as if no time had been lost between them.

@angelinajoliebw ❤️ A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:51am PST

Jolie was glowing in the presence of her dad, and though they have had a frosty relationship in the past, Chip says they are looking to be heading in the right direction.