Kylie Jenner: Tyga Reportedly Misses Her For Publicity As Rap Career Continues To Stall

Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, seems to be missing her a lot lately, it’s been revealed.

But the things that the rapper misses about his ex-girlfriend are solely based off the reality star’s name and publicity.

Supposedly, ever since Tyga and Kylie Jenner chose to go their separate ways back in March, endorsement deals and paid-to-party events have been drying up for the father of one, who was said to have made a fortune showing up to clubs with a hefty fee attached to his name.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Tyga could demand an insane amount of money because club owners knew there was a chance Kylie Jenner would show up to support her boyfriend, which evidently meant more publicity for the event.

While with Kylie Jenner, Tyga was making endless business deals happen for himself and the amount of money he could gather in a month was also very impressive.

Kylie more or less became his career.

Unsurprisingly, however, when things ended between the two, so did the generous offers from club owners, who were still booking Tyga for events but at a much smaller fee.

It’s said that the 27-year-old is definitely over Kylie Jenner, especially now that he knows she is expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott. He’s not trying to get in between whatever the two have going on with one another, especially not now with a baby involved.

Mood @papermagazine A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 11, 2017 at 11:24am PST

However, there’s no denying that Tyga still thinks about the good times he shared with Kylie, the financial success they had as a duo, and what could have transpired if they had been able to work on their relationship together.

Fans over wonder whether Kylie Jenner would have been pregnant with the “Rack City” rapper’s baby by now if she had never decided to call it quits with her ex-partner in the first place.

But according to reports, the duo was feuding too much for Kylie to have even thought that far ahead. She knew the romance had run its course and she just wanted out of it once and for all. Sources say she hasn’t looked back ever since.