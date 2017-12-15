‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Refuses To Marry Drew, Reunites With Jason?

When Patient 6 was revealed to be the real Jason Morgan, Sam chose to stay with Drew. However, General Hospital spoilers tease that Sam’s decision might change soon.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Drew’s (Billy Miller) marriage is not legal, as it turned out. This makes Drew worry about his future with Sam. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Drew will propose to Sam again, but there is uncertainty on whether she will meet him at the altar.

Sam has decided to stay with Drew after it was revealed that Steve Burton’s Jason is the real one. While Drew is feeling like a stranger to everyone at Port Charles, Sam is the one reason that keeps him going. However, she has been feeling more torn each passing day, via Celeb Dirty Laundry. She recognizes that she has feelings for Jason, but she argues that she’s married to Drew and that she truly loves him. Now that they are not legally married, there’s a rebuttal to Sam’s argument.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Sam will stay with Drew for now. She will agree about renewing their vows and go along with wedding preparations as she does not want to break his heart. However, her doubts will grow stronger, and she might end up leaving Drew at the altar. Her decision to choose Drew was because she has been considering the feelings of their twins. But once she focused on her own, she will realize that Jason is the one that she truly loves.

This week in General Hospital, Jason and Sam pour their hearts out to each other. Jason tells Sam that getting back home to her and their kids is what helped him survive in that hospital. While he couldn’t be together with Sam now because of Drew, Jason says it’s enough that he can see her again. On one hand, Sam tells him about the grief she had to go through when she lost him before and how she’s moving on with Drew. Sam and Jason also planned about how they will tell Danny (TK Weaver) the truth.

As Sam and Jason reconnect, would they be able to control their feelings? Some fans hope for JaSam, but it would break the hearts of DreAm shippers.

General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.