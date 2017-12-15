Whitney Way Thore Of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Is Ready To Marry Mystery Man

Whitney Way Thore is almost back for a new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. People shared that Whitney has fallen hard for a new mystery man. The thing is, she isn’t sharing who it is yet. She was even seen trying on wedding dresses which has everyone wondering what is going on. If Whitney is already thinking about getting married, then things look pretty serious for these two.

She tells a friend that the guy that she met only likes bigger girls. That makes it a lot easier for her since Whitney won’t have to worry about him wanting her to lose weight. It does look like she is going to get into some drama with this guy, though. It really does appear that Whitney has found her match, but then on a phone call, she asks if he ever even loved her. It is obvious they are going through some issues, and spoilers are not out yet on whether they are still together or not.

It doesn’t look like Buddy is the guy she is with, though. This season Buddy and Heather are going to have some drama in their relationship that the viewers are going to want to see. It looks like their relationship is over, and this is hard considering Whitney is friends with both of them.

The show will also follow Whitney as she goes out and do a 5K run, and helps her friend Ashley through her “unexpected pregnancy.”

As you can see in the Instagram post below, Whitney Way Thore is showing off her man without showing the fans who he is entirely. Everyone wants to know more details and he may not even end up showing up until later in the season. It has to be hard for Whitney to keep quiet about who he is and to not be caught out in public with him.

Don’t miss the new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life when it starts airing again in January on TLC. The new season will start airing on January 2, 2018, and you do not want to miss this one.