‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 18: Victor Learns Of Nikki’s Crime, Jill’s Shocking Return To GC

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday. December 18, reveal that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is in for quite a shock. Since Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will disclose Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) crime on Friday’s show, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will probably go to Victor to expose his wife’s dirty little secret.

According to Soap Central, Victor will probably be angry about it at first but should soften his stance once he sees how sorry Nikki is for her betrayal. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria’s concerned that her mom and dad are going to bring each other down, but Victor makes a surprising decision. He decides that he will do what’s best for the whole family, even if that means taking the blame for Nikki’s mistake.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that even though things haven’t been great between Nikki and Victor, they are still in love with each other. Victor won’t allow Nikki to be hauled off to prison. Victor will do everything he can to get Nikki out of trouble. This ordeal could be the turning point in their relationship. It’s pretty much a given that Victor and Nikki will be back together by the time New Year’s Eve rolls around.

Nikki is forced to come clean today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/jTw0rJVIX7 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 14, 2017

On Tuesday’s show, Victor and Nikki make a deal about how to handle the offshore account drama. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that on Wednesday’s show, Victor will make a few demands from Paul (Doug Davidson). It sounds like he’s planning on trying to keep them both out of prison. Hopefully, his plan will work out.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jill (Jess Walton) will show up in Genoa City. Apparently, her reason for coming back to GC will be shocking to the Y&R fans. Jill will probably have a sneaky plan that she wants to put in motion.

Many Young and the Restless fans on social media believes that Jill is the anonymous Chancellor Park buyer. It would undoubtedly cause some drama with Victor if she bought the park and outbid him. The spoilers tease that Jill’s return will reveal plenty of shocking twists.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.