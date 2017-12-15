‘One Piece’ Chapter 889 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

One Piece Chapter 889 won’t be coming out soon, as Eiichiro Oda will be taking a one-week break. However, spoilers and predictions for the upcoming chapter are continuously surfacing on the web, giving fans an idea what could happen next in the Whole Cake Island arc. Will Monkey D. Luffy finally unleash Gear 5th or Awakening against Charlotte Katakuri?

After releasing a double issue last week, Weekly Shonen Jump will be taking a short break. According to One Piece Podcast, One Piece Chapter 889 will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump in Japan and other countries on Monday, December 25, 2017. While most people believe Whole Island arc is already nearing an end, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda revealed that it’s only at its halfway point.

The latest chapter of One Piece featured the continuation of the battle between Luffy and Katakuri. The Strawhat Pirates captain managed to regain enough stamina to use Gear 4th and fight the sweet commander for the second time. As of now, it remains a mystery how Luffy will be able to beat Katakuri, but there is a strong possibility that he’ll learn a new technique. Like Katakuri, Luffy also wants to slightly see the future, meaning that he’s currently focusing on improving his Observation Haki.

As everyone knows, Carrot is wreaking havoc in the previous chapter of One Piece after undergoing an incredible transformation. According to a One Piece fan on Reddit, Katakuri will lose his concentration after seeing his siblings going down one by one and their ships getting destroyed. This will weaken his power and will enable Luffy to land a clean hit.

According to Nerds4LifeBlog, Eiichiro Oda revealed his plan to feature more naval battles, believing there haven’t been enough scenes since the series started. His plan already started in the latest chapter when the Big Mom Pirates completely surrounded the Thousand Sunny.

The enemies who are behind the Strawhat Pirates are expected to be more aggressive after Daifuku’s fleet is defeated. This time another reinforcement could come to help them in the battle, the Germa 66. The Vinsmoke family hasn’t shown up since defeating 10,000 soldiers of Big Mom. However, they must be already on their way to the Yonkou’s location to pay their debt to their saviors and take revenge against the people who tried to murder them in the wedding.

One Piece Chapter 889 will be released next week and will be available on Mangastream and other manga websites.