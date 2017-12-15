Stars To Wear Black At The Golden Globe Awards In Protest Of Harassment

Hollywood stars will unite in protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood by wearing all-black at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2018. According to People, several Hollywood A-listers attending the event will wear all-black attire, showing their denouncement against sexual harassment in Hollywood. Some of the stars who will join the movement include Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, and Jessica Chastain.

“All female actresses attending the Globes are protesting by just wearing black gowns,” A source told People.

Several Hollywood actresses have also voiced out their opinion against sexual harassment since the allegations against Harvey Weinstein came out. Some of these actresses include Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Asia Argento, Cara Delevingne, Katherine Kendal, Kate Beckinsale, Gwyneth Paltrow, Heather Graham, Rose Mcgowan, Mira Sorvino, and most recently Salma Hayek, who released an article calling Weinstein her “Monster.”

Meryl Streep, who despite her friendship with Harvey Weinstein, expressed her opinion about gender bias and sexual harassment during a talk with Buzzfeed News panel for her latest film, The Post. The actress stated that she was not aware of Weinstein’s inappropriate and coercive acts.

“Power tries to suppress the truth. That’s just what happens — in Hollywood, on Wall Street, and in the news media as well. So everybody has to stay alert and awake, and fight against it,” said Streep on the panel. Vianney Le Caer / Invision/AP

It won’t be the first time that stars will unite to show solidarity on current events. Several stars previously have worn pins and other accessories to show their support for causes, including the Charlie Hebdo massacre, support for marginalized groups, and the ACLU.

Weinstein is only one of the many Hollywood power-players who has been accused of sexual assault. Kevin Spacey, Russell Simmons, and Steven Seagal are just some of the names that are currently facing sexual assault allegations against them.

Just recently, another woman accused Dustin Hoffman of sexual assault. Hoffman allegedly displayed himself in front of her. The woman named Pauline said that she was 15 when the actor masturbated in front of her. Another woman accused Hoffman of coercing her to perform oral sex during the making of All The President’s Men.

Hoffman has yet to personally respond to the latest accusations, although his legal spokesperson sent a letter to Variety stating that the allegations were misrepresentations of the truth.