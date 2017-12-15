Premier League 2017-2018: Manchester City Vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, & Odds

Current league leaders Manchester City (16-1-0, 49 points) will look to extend its record-breaking 15-game winning streak as the squad faces another contender, Tottenham Hotspur (9-4-4, 31 points), in a 2017-2018 Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 12:30 p.m. ET. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Manchester City

It seems that no team can stop Pep Guardiola and the Citizens’ onslaught this season. The squad has won its last 15 English top-flight games, which is a league record. City had beaten the previous record of 14 wins in a row set by Arsenal.

City routed Swansea City, 4-0, in their most recent Premier League fixture on Wednesday at the Liberty Stadium. It was yet another show of class by Guardiola’s men with David Silva netting a brace and Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero scoring one goal each en route to the history-making victory.

The Sky Blues stay 11 points ahead of closest rival Manchester United in the standings as the season slowly heads to its halfway point.

This game marks the first time City defender Kyle Walker will face his former club following a $67 million transfer in the summer. Walker is set to reinforce City’s backfield with the absence of team captain Vincent Kompany and John Stones due to injuries.

Sergio Aguero (No. 10) scores a goal while David Silva (No. 21) nets a brace during Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Swansea City on Wednesday. Stu Forster / Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur

The Spurs are on a two-game winning streak after being winless in their previous four matches. They are currently fourth in the league table, 18 points below City, and four points behind third-place team Chelsea.

Tottenham defeated Brighton and Hove Albion, 2-0, on Wednesday at the Wembley Stadium to build their own winning run. Ivorian defender Serge Aurier and South Korean winger Son Heung-min provided the goals for head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Pochettino will miss the services of defenders Toby Alderweireld (injury) and Davinson Sanchez (suspension). The team was fortunate to keep Jan Vertonghen as the Belgian defender avoided a fifth booking in their match against the Seagulls.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-min. Joel Ryan / AP Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via the Evening Standard:

Manchester City starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): Ederson; Walker, Mangala, Otamendi, Delph; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup (4-2-3-1 formation): Lloris; Trippier, Dier, Vertonghen, Davies; Dembele, Winks; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Goal:

Manchester City – 11/20

Tottenham Hotspur – 5/1

Draw – 18/5