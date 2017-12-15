Kim Kardashian’s Diet Could Be The Answer To Christmas Weight Loss

Kim Kardashian is not only the queen of social media, but she is also now the queen of losing weight. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to her second child, Saint West, she has quickly bounced back to her pre-mommy figure. The TV personality follows a specific diet that could be the answer to all the weight problems during the upcoming Christmas festivities.

Christmas is not just about exchanging gifts and playing in the snow, it is also the time for family reunions and unending parties. That means that this holiday season is usually the time when people start to gain weight from all the delicious cuisines served in all the events. But Kim Kardashian’s weight loss plan could change all that.

The 37-year-old reality star follows a keto diet, which shockingly allows her to eat fatty foods like bacon and cheese. Since these kinds of food are being served during this season, that might mean that everyone can still lose weight while eating the food they love.

The ketogenic diet is a high-fat, low-carb, moderate-protein diet. Hollywood Life explains that “when your body lacks carbs, but it’s fueled with good fat, your liver creates ketones, which are substances produced when the body breaks down fat for energy.”

Cherry Blossom heaven ???????? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 26, 2017 at 10:01am PST

The site noted that keto diet trains the body to burn fat on its own, so even though the person following the program is not working out, they will still be able to burn fat, and eventually lose weight.

But just because Kim Kardashian’s diet allows one to eat food with high fat does not mean that anyone can eat just about anything. Keto diet only allows food with healthy fat, like avocados, eggs, butter, heavy cream, and peanut butter.

Although fruits are known to be nutritious and good for one’s health, not all are allowed while on a keto diet, like bananas. Another keto no-no is grains, which means bread and pasta are definitely not a part of this diet. Just like any other weight loss plan, sugar is off limits too.

Even though there are a few restrictions, what makes Kim Kardashian’s keto diet easier to follow this Christmas season is that people can still enjoy certain kinds of holiday food on the table, rather than just munching on their salads.

Kim Kardashian is not the only celebrity who follows the keto diet program; Rihanna and Megan Fox are also fans of the new health rage.