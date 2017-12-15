WWE Rumors: ‘Clash Of Champions 2017’ Results Spoilers Given By Latest Match Odds?

There may be WWE Clash of Champions 2017 results spoilers given away by the latest match betting odds. The latest SmackDown Live exclusive pay-per-view arrives on Sunday evening with every championship from the roster being defended. There’s already been at least one sportsbook offering betting odds on who the favorites and underdogs are for four of the matches on the big match card. Keep in mind that WWE spoilers may follow for the Clash of Champions 2017 results, as these odds could give away winners.

On Thursday, the WWE Leaks website reported that the first batch of betting odds had been published for the event via the 5Dimes sportsbook. Three of the championship matches’ odds were already given, along with the match that could be the Clash of Champions main event. Interestingly enough, there is only one really strong favorite listed in these four matches. That would be none other than WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who has -675 odds to win her match against challenger Natalya (+425).

The other three matches have very close odds in terms of the favorite versus the underdog. For example, current tag team champions The Usos have odds of -180 to win their Fatal 4-Way matchup, but their opponents, aka “The Field,” has odds of +140. That means if any team besides the current champions win the match on Sunday, a $100 bet would pay out $140.

The Usos are small favorites to win the Fatal 4-Way tag team title match at Sunday’s Clash of Champions. WWE

In the WWE Championship match, current champion AJ Styles is a -280 favorite to defeat Jinder Mahal. “The Modern Day Maharaja” is a +200 underdog in the match, where some fans believed he might regain the title for his second-ever championship reign. The winner of this match could tell a big story as far as where WWE is headed in terms of a WrestleMania match. There had been WWE rumors of a Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles, or John Cena vs. AJ Styles match at Mania, so if Jinder wins the title back, it could change that speculation a bit.

That leaves the fourth and final Clash of Champions match that has betting odds available. It’s the tag team bout with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn facing Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura. In this matchup, Owens and Zayn must win in order to stay in WWE. If they lose, they’ll be fired. There are also two referees in place with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon each putting on the striped shirts for this matchup. As of right now, Owens and Zayn hold -140 odds to win the match, with Orton and Nakamura at +100 underdog odds.

Whether or not these current favorites end up being Sunday’s winners remains to be seen. However, right now, the odds in that tag team bout aren’t very close, which could indicate the possibility of a title change there. There’s also the fact that despite Charlotte being such a heavy favorite, Carmella will be among the Lumberjacks outside the ring and could cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase if the opportunity arises.