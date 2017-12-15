Did Brittany Cartwright Get Back Together With Jax Taylor Because He Promised An Engagement?

Jax Taylor reportedly promised to get engaged and marry his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, after admitting to cheating on her with their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Faith Stowers.

According to a new report, the cast of Vanderpump Rules encouraged Brittany Cartwright to walk away from her relationship with Jax Taylor, but after he allegedly committed to spending his future with her, she took the cheating reality star back.

“He promised to be faithful, marry her and give her a ring,” an insider revealed to Page Six on December 14.

The source said that while Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are currently back together, they are still having issues because new rumors have allegedly surfaced which claim her boyfriend has cheated more than once. As the insider noted, new reports of infidelity have surfaced, as Taylor’s past cheating scandal airs on new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

As for what the rumors entail, the source said that Jax Taylor has been accused of sleeping around on numerous occasions, which has completely devastated his girlfriend.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were seen parting ways on the latest episode of the show, but as fans also saw, Cartwright ultimately decided to return to Los Angeles from a girls trip in Las Vegas and promptly slept with her then-ex-boyfriend. She then returned to SUR Restaurant, where she was faced with having to tell her friends and co-stars about what she had done.

Jax Taylor tried to deny that he slept with Faith Stowers when allegations first surfaced at Scheana Marie’s birthday party, but ultimately, during the second episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, he chose to admit to his wrongdoing.

While Taylor did come clean about sleeping with Stowers, the cheating scandal is expected to continue to grow during next week’s episode as he is accused of cheating numerous times. That said, Taylor has denied cheating on Cartwright with anyone other than Stowers.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.