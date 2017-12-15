‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ’s Fate Is Decided, Find Out If He Gets His Job Back Or Not

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, December 15 reveal JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will find out the results of the internal investigation. For the past few weeks, the detective has been overwhelmed with guilt over shooting Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). The Salem police department has conducted an internal investigation and JJ’s fate has finally been decided.

It has been confirmed that JJ is informed that the internal investigation reveals he followed protocol and is cleared of any wrongdoing. Despite a young man lying in a coma as a result of JJ’s actions, he gets his job back at the Salem police department. This should be great news for the detective. However, that doesn’t make him feel any better about what happened to Theo.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Soap Opera News reveal that overcome with guilt, JJ Deveraux will think about his life. He will have flashbacks of happier times. Expect to see memories with Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller), and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).

Then, JJ will take steps to end his own life. Preparing to say goodbye, he gives away all of his prized possessions and writes farewell letters to his loved ones. Afterward, as he is contemplating committing suicide, his dead father will appear to him. This will happen on December 20, which is one of the Christmas episodes. In fact, Soap Opera Digest revealed it will be a JJ-centric episode and will mostly focus on JJ’s dilemma.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that JJ is becoming unglued mentally. He just can’t come to grips with shooting Theo and is unable to forgive himself. Casey Moss spoke to the publication about the suicide storyline and discussed how important the storyline is, even though it might be difficult for some to watch.

“It’s important that we tell these stories and bring it to light, I’m glad Days can help people who may be struggling.”

Some fans are concerned that the suicide storyline won’t be written correctly. It is a difficult topic and a sensitive one. So many people are struggling with thoughts of suicide or are affected by a loved one who has taken their own lives. To this, Matthew Ashford told the magazine that Days Of Our Lives is taking the controversial topic very seriously. Hopefully, bringing this subject to light will create a discussion and help promote suicide awareness and prevention.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.